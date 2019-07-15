Kan. man hospitalized, jailed after police vehicle rear-ends bicycle during chase

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a chase involving a bicycle and police vehicle.

Just before 12:w30 a.m. Sunday, police in the area of Pawnee and Seneca were looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault – domestic violence case, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. It was reported that the suspect was riding a bicycle.

The officers observed a man later identified as 23-year-old Derek Johnson riding a bicycle east on Pawnee from Seneca, matching the description of the suspect. The officers activated their overhead lights and attempted to stop the man. He refused to stop and fled on the bicycle south onto the side walk on McLean Street and the officers followed as Johnson continued to flee.

He then abruptly stopped on the sidewalk and the patrol vehicle bumped the bicycle and Johnson fell. EMS transported him to an area hospital for minor injuries and he was released prior to being booked into jail on requested charges of flee and elude police, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

The investigation determined he was not involved in the earlier domestic violence report.

The WPD requested the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) to investigate the accident to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest. An internal review will be done by the WPD, which is standard protocol in accidents involving police vehicles.