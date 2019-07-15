Great Bend native to perform concert at Sydney Opera House

Information from Kansas State University – Division of Communications & Marketing

Bryan Pinkall, assistant professor of music, and Amanda Arrington, faculty collaborative pianist, will perform “Voices from the Western Front” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

Pinkall, a 2003 graduate of Great Bend High School, is a Kansas State University assistant professor of music.

Featuring live art song performance, video imagery and other immersive multimedia, the production celebrates four artists who died during World War I with art songs by Englishman George Butterworth and the rare music of Frenchman Alberic Magnard. The concert will also feature the world premiere performance of “Flanders Triptych,” a song cycle by former U.S. Army captain and K-State graduate Patrick Dittamo set to poems by Canadian John McCrae, and the world premiere performance of rediscovered music by slain Australian soldier, composer and 1908 rowing Olympic Gold-medalist Frederick Septimus Kelly, who perished in the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

“Voices from the Western Front” is part of a series of concerts developed by Pinkall, an Emmy and Grammy-winning musician, to celebrate artists who perished during the first and second World Wars, previously premiering new and rediscovered works at venues across the U.S. including the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, and Kansas State University.