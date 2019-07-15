Dateline – Russell

Frieda Bernice Karst, 97, passed away July 12, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell, Kansas. She was born July 26, 1921, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Gotfried and Helene (Stoppel) Mai. She grew up in Russell County and attended Mount Brokaw to 8th Grade. Frieda was baptized and confirmed in the St. John Lutheran Church in Russell, Kansas.

On November 20, 1938 she was united in marriage to Robert Karst at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Russell, Kansas. To this union two daughters were born, Bonita and Brenda. The shared 75 years of marriage together.

Frieda loved to bake, quilt, crochet and help other people. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a former member of the Prairie Mates E.H.U., the Milberger Church circle and helped the quilting women at the St. Mary Catholic Church at Russell, which she enjoyed very much.

She is survived by her two daughters; Bonita Ney and husband Merlin of Russell, and Brenda Riedl and husband Frank of Great Bend; six grandchildren, Bruce Ney of Austin, Texas, Kevin Ney of Long Beach, California, Merlin Ney, Jr. and wife Brandy of Russell, Jason Ney and wife Nicale of Russell, Annette Stahl of Topeka, and Matthew Riedl and wife Lori of Omaha, Nebraska; ten great grandchildren, Shannon and Shelby Ney, Kale and Luke Stahl, Jacob Ney, Jaden Ney, twins Cooper and Camry Ney, and Maci and Trent Riedl; two sisters, Nadene Albrecht of Topeka, and Jude Scheck of Hays; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Esther Stettinger, and a brother, Karl Mai.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger, with Sharon Custer, PMA and Rev. Martin Albrecht presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galatia.

Memorials may be made to the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fairview Cemetery Fund, or Wheatland Nursing Center, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.