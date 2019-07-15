Cop Shop (7/12 – 7/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/12)

Fire

At 2:35 p.m. a fire was reported at 541 NE K-156 in Claflin.

Criminal Damage

At 11:26 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 5708 Hemlock Dr.

7/13

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 1205 Williams Street.

At 10 p.m. an accident was reported at 460 NE 30 Road.

7/14

Fire

At 4:09 p.m. a fire was reported in the 600 block of Barton Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/12)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:56 a.m. a report of items stolen out of his vehicle was made at 811 Grant Street.

Falls

At 2:02 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street B.

Criminal Damage

At 7:53 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1015 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:08 p.m. theft of a decal was reported at 1718 Odell Street.

At 1:24 p.m. Family Dollar, 1015 10th Street, reported the theft of tie down straps.

Interference with LEO

At 6:22 p.m. a report of Michael Brohaugh running through the property and jumping fences at 5219 Telestar was made. Arrested after running from officers.

Criminal Damage

At 11:26 p.m. a report of Jacob Philbern was back at the residence at 5708 Hemlock Dr. and damaged her vehicle was made.

7/13

Falls

At 3:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1211 Cleveland Avenue.

Theft

At 12:39 p.m. a report of her husband selling property from their business now that they are separated was made at 1912 McKinley Street. Civil, no court papers.

Breathing Problems

At 6:16 p.m. a subject was transported from 1003 Heizer Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:32 p.m. a vehicle backed into a legally parked vehicle at 432 Locust Street.

Chest Pain

At 7:11 p.m. a subject was transported from 2006 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1815 Patton Road.

Breathing Problems

At 11:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1118 8th Street.

7/14

Injury Accident

At 1:38 a.m. an accident was reported at 1309 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:38 a.m. a window broken was reported at 924 Jefferson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:37 a.m. a report of his vehicle being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle was made at 1412 8th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:27 p.m. a report of someone entering her apartment at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue and taking a bite of her muffin was made.

Breathing Problems

At 10:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2712 Quivira Avenue.