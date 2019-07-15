City Council approves Great Bend City Administrator pay raise

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis is closing in on a full year on the job, and he will do so with a three percent pay increase.

The Great Bend City Council approved the motion Monday night following 45 total minutes of discussion on Francis’ evaluation in executive session. Mayor Joe Andrasek received an 8-0 vote in favor of the raise and for discussion on extending his contract to come up next year.

Francis was selected from 24 applicants to replace Howard Partington as City Administrator and started work on July 30, 2018. Francis was hired on a three-year contract that ends in 2021. Discussion on extending his contract will be discussed next year.

The bump in salary put Francis’ annual salary just north of $112,000. Francis was eligible for up to a four percent pay increase.

Francis was awarded a two-percent increase in January 2019, following his six-month evaluation.