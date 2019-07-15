Chiefs tune up for Zone with a double header sweep of Hoisington

The Great Bend Legion Chiefs picked up a pair of wins Sunday over Hoisington as they get ready for the AAA-Zone Tournament in Great Bend that starts on Saturday.

The Chiefs beat Hoisington 10-0 in game one thanks to the shutout pitching of Townshend Kurth, then came back to win a pitchers dual in game two 3-2.

Great Bend improves to 21-12 as they get set to host the AAA-Zone Tournament this weekend, a tournament that will feature Great Bend, Hays, Salina, Nickerson, Hutchinson and Beloit.

Hoisington will also be in Zone Tournament action as they will play in the AA-Zone Tournament in Russell. The Field includes Hoisington, Russell, Ellinwood, Sylvan Grove and the Smith County Raiders.