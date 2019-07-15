Cheney walks it off against Great Bend

The Great Bend Bat Cats almost had a weekend sweep over the first place Cheney Diamond Dawgs…. almost. Cheney scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday and won it on a walk of two run single to win the game 11-10.

The Bat Cats, who had routed the Diamond Dawgs 14-4 in Great Bend on Saturday, trailed 5-1 after four innings and 8-5 after five before scoring four runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to take a 10-8 lead. It stayed that way until Cheney rallied with three in the ninth of Bat Cat closer Easton Young to win it.

Chandler Bloomer led the Bat Cat offense with four hits and three rbi’s as Great Bend drops to 20-11 in the Sunflower Collegiate League West Division. Cheney improved to 27-5.

Great Bend returns to action Tuesday night at home against Hutchinson in the final regular season home game. The Bat Cats play at Hutchinson on Wednesday before closing out the regular season on the road Thursday at Derby. The SCL Playoffs are scheduled to begin next Monday. (July 22)