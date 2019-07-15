GREAT BEND – Betty Jane Robinson, 77, passed away July 12, 2019, at Via Christi Village of Hays. She was born August 22, 1941, at Great Bend, to Alvin Henry and Emma Louise (Hommon) Otte.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, living in Colorado for a while, Betty worked at Larned State Hospital for over 17 years as an RN, more recently volunteering for RSVP. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, 4-H Alumni and GBHS Class of 1959. She loved her dog, Susie, and enjoyed playing Pitch.

Survivors include, her daughter, Cherish Anne Robinson-Smetek and husband Robert of Spring, Texas; one brother, Vern Otte and wife Brenda of Leawood, Kan.; and three sisters, Arnita Schultz and husband Ron of Haviland, Alvina Mabry and husband Don of Golden, Col., and Myrna Holthaus and husband Gerald of Great Bend. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no viewing, as cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Seong Lee presiding. It has been requested by the family that you would please jot down a story or two of how Betty influenced your life, as the family will be collecting them for a scrap book. Memorials are suggested to Golden Belt Humane Society, RSVP or Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

