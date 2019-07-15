Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/12 – 7/14)

7/12

BOOKED: Hilda Urbina of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Steven Davis of Wichita on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Harsh on Barton District warrant for probation violation and parole violations, no bond.

BOOKED: Michael Brohaugh on GBMC case for obstruction, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kylie M. Rowe on Russell District warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Hilda Urbina of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Bradley Ehster of Hoisington on BTDC case for flee and elude, DUI, obstruction, ITOL, expired tag, duty to report an accident, no proof of insurance, posted $5000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, time served.

RELEASED: Melody Simpson on BTDC cases, probation granted.

RELEASED: Michael Brohaugh posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds on GBMC case for obstruction.

7/13

BOOKED: Jonathan Scott of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI and run stop sign, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kayelan Wheeler of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault x2, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, endangering a child, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Juergensen of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aiding and abet, aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S and warrant for aiding and abet, aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Neal Orlandus of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek of Hutchinson on BTDC case for DUI, and possession of a stimulant, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Jonathan Scott of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonds on GBMC case for DUI and run a stop sign.

RELEASED: Kayelan Wheeler of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault x2, released on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, endangering a child. Posted $40,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ashley Juergensen of Great Bend posted a $20,000 surety bond on BTDC warrant for aiding and abet, aggravated assault, and posted a $20,000 surety bond on BTDC warrant for aiding and abet aggravated assault. Both bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kevin Pekarek of Hutchinson posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DUI, and possession of a stimulant.

7/14

BOOKED: Benjamin Henning of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Anahi Ochoa-Tavarez on KHP case for circumventing ignition interlock, DWS with a bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S and $1,000 C/S. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in the amount of $488 C/S.

BOOKED: Jedidiah Boyd on BTDC case for domestic battery, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Benjamin Henning of Great Bend posted a $1,000 cash bond on BTDC case for DUI.

RELEASED: Ellvin Lopez-Vasquez of Great Bend on DUI, no driver’s license, and improper backing with a bond of $1,000 cash.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell on BTDC case for serve sentence after completing her time.

RELEASED: Anahi Ochoa-Tavarez on Rice County District Court warrant for FTA and on KHP case for circumventing ignition interlock, DWS, after posting $2,500 and $488 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.