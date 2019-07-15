1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Kansas rollover accident

OSAGE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Monday in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Patricia M. Falconer, 52, Canyon Lake, TX., was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles north of U.S. 75.

The SUV left the roadway and entered the center median. It turned back onto the roadway, crossed both lanes of northbound travel, and entered the south ditch. The driver over-corrected and SUV rolled

Falconer was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger Cadman, Jeffrey Tyler Cadman, 27, Canyon Lake, TX., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.