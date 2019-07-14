Veteran Kansas police officer arrested for alleged DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a veteran Kansas police officer for driving under the influence.

On Friday evening, the Mulvane Police Department booked an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer into the Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

The officer identifies as 39-year-old Andrew E. Tapia, according to the Sedgwick County booking report is an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department. He has been placed on a paid administrative assignment, according to police department spokesperson Charley Davidson.

The case is being investigated by the Mulvane Police Department and an internal review will be take place by Wichita Police, according to Davidson.