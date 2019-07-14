Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill drove in four runs, tying a career-high, and Dakota Hudson tossed six effective innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak,. Eduardo Escobar homered for Arizona, which had a four-game streak snapped.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI for Kansas City, Brad Keller out-dueled Matthew Boyd and the Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Keller allowed an RBI single to Harold Castro in the second but otherwise shut down Detroit, allowing four hits over eight innings. Boyd faced the minimum number of batters through four before things came undone. Ian Kennedy earned the save for Kansas City.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gerso Fernandes played a role in all three goals and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. Fernandes scored in the 91st minute and set up an own goal that went off the foot of Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan in the first half. Fernandes assisted on Felipe Gutierrez’s goal in the 56th minute.

National Headlines

WIMBLEDON (AP) _ Simona Halep earned her first Wimbledon singles title and prevented Serena Williams’ quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Halep made only three unforced errors while beating Williams 6-2, 6-2 in 56 minutes. Williams had 46 unforced errors in losing her third consecutive Grand Slam final.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) _ Kurt Busch earned his first win of the season by outracing his younger brother in overtime at Kentucky Speedway. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch lined up side-by-side on the restart for what was expected to be a race for the victory, but both Erik Jones and Kurt Busch shoved their cars into the mix for an intense final two laps. The Busch brothers touched as they raced for the lead, both cars wiggled, and it appeared Kurt Busch was headed into the wall before recovering.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ The Washington Nationals have put Max Scherzer on the shelf because of a mid-back strain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday’s game. Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break.

SILVIS, Illinois (AP) _ Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry share the third-round lead at the PGA’s John Deere Classic. Tringale shot a 6-under 65 and dropped to 16 under as he seeks his first PGA victory. Landry owns a piece of the lead following a 67 that puts him one ahead of Bill Haas and Adam Schenk. Haas tied the best round of the day with a 64.

MIAMI (AP) _ Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says “require my full attention.” Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed by Caldwell or the Dolphins.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Boston 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Toronto 2 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Oakland 13 Chi White Sox 2

Final Tampa Bay 12 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 6 Cleveland 2

Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 1

Final Houston 7 Texas 6, 11 Innings

Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 4

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 2

Final St. Louis 4 Arizona 2

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 4

Final Cincinnati 17 Colorado 9

Final Atlanta 7 San Diego 5, 10 Innings