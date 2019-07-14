Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas man

JOHNSON COUNTY – The Overland Park Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Overland Park man.

The whereabouts of Walter Whitley, 84, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Whitley was last seen on July 13, 2019 at approximately noon driving a U-Haul truck from Indiana to Overland Park, Ks. The truck has an Arizona license plate with the number AE87635.

Whitley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. Whitley has brown hair, is bald, and wears glasses. Whitley has dementia and is diabetic. Whitley is prescribed medication, which he is required to take. Please see attached photograph.

If located, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 648-6200 or call 911.