State Conservation Commission call scheduled for July 29

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The State Conservation Commission will hold a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. This conference call is open to the public.

The State Conservation Commission consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the conference call, please contact the KDA Division of Conservation at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.