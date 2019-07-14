Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Douglas Ayre with Eye Care of Great Bend and Larned.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “History of the Great Bend City Band”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Barton Community College Theater Director Dr. Rick Abel who will talk about the summer play that will take place on July 23rd in the band shell in Jack Kilby Square.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”