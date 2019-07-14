Kansas man and woman dead after motorcycle, deer accident

JOHNSON COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jason M. Huen, 37, Gardner, was northbound Interstate 35 just north of 167th Street in Gardner.

The motorcycle struck a deer then struck the guardrail.

The driver and a passenger Julie M. Huen, 27, Gardner, were thrown from the motorcycle.

A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Kevin Anthony Watkins, 22, Florissant, Missouri, was behind and struck debris from the deer. Watkins laid the motorcycle down and sustained injuries from the fall.

Jason and Juline Huen were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to First Call. EMS transported Watkins to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

All three were wearing helmet and eye protection, according to the KHP.