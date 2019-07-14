Kansas man accused in rape involving 13-year-old

COWLEY COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations.

On May 30, a 20-year-old Arkansas City man told police he had observed a 13-year old girl and a 19-year-old man having sexual intercourse at a residence in Arkansas City, according to a media release from Arkansas City.

Police interviewed Dakota Alan Gaskill and identified him as a suspect in this case on June 28.

Gaskill had been arrested June 24 on suspicion of felony burglary of a non-dwelling, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property and theft, in connection with a June 22 burglary at the Paris Park Pool, located at 600 W. Fifth Ave. He was one of three people involved.

Following an investigation, Arkansas City Police Department has requested charges of rape of a child younger than 14 years old.

Gaskill is accused of one count of rape, two counts of rape of a child younger than 18-years-old and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, all of which are felonies.

Gaskill was booked into the Cowley County Jail through Cowley County District Court in Ark City for the burglary. He remained in custody on all charges for both active cases.