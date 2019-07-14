Kan. woman sentenced for role in kidnapping, robbery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas woman who entered a plea for a single charge of conspiracy to commit robbery was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Amanda Gresham, 33, Hurchinson, had been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Gresham, 30-year-old John Sullivan and 38-year-old Titus Thompson were allegedly behind the abduction of 50-year-old Leon Levasseur, who was taken by knifepoint from his residence, then placed in his car and driven to an area near Burrton, where he was finally able to escape and call 911.

Police say the recovery of multiple items taken from Levasseur’s residence led them to the arrests.

Detectives determined Thompson and Sullivan were dropped off in the area of Avenue B and Elm in Hutchinson on the morning of Oct. 22, 2018, by Gresham with the intent to commit the robbery.

Gresham was also found to have violated her community corrections for cases from 2017 where she was convicted of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and possession of drugs. Those sentences totaled seven years and were ordered to be served.

The new sentence will run concurrent to that case with her serving the 10 years in prison.

The cases against Sullivan and Thompson are still pending.