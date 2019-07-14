Kan. woman dies after ejected in high-speed pickup crash

LABETTE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Labette County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Charlotte A. Wheeler, 68, Coffeyville, was westbound on U.S. 166 six miles east of Coffeyville at a high rate of speed.

The pickup dropped off the left shoulder and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle entered the south ditch, rolled and ejected the driver. The pickup came to rest on its roof against a fence.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.