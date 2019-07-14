John O’Connor

July 14, 2019

I read somewhere that most people born since 2000 have no idea what a cassette or cassette recorder is. Incredible, but probably true. Cassettes were already on their way out when we turned the corner into the 2nd millennium.

Since I have a bit of knowledge on the history of how recorded sound is or was presented, allow me a little time to look back with fondness on the evolution of it.

The first recordings were on wax cylinders, good for maybe two minutes of sound. This was, ahem, ‘before my time.’ In the teens and twenties they were replaced by heavy plastic discs that whirled around on a rotating platter. We have a working 1922 model Edison crank-type phonograph in our basement and it is a kick to operate.

These ‘78s, as they were called (78 rpm) prevailed into the early ‘50s when they were replaced by the ’45,’ a compact two-sided record beloved by teens who could now take their music with them. The 45s were joined by LP (long playing) records, twelve inches across and having space for five or six songs per side, rotating at a leisurely 33-and-a-third rpm.

This is where I came in, back in 1964, when I was hired as a high school junior to be a part time announcer at one of our local stations in my Wisconsin hometown. By this time you could even buy seven-inch tape reels of hit albums or ‘LPs.’ Broadcasters stayed with the simple tried- and- true records. We did have tape decks, but they were used primarily for recording long-form shows to air later or to play commercials. The commercials were on little three-inch reels which the announcer would have to load onto the deck, air, then frantically rewind while another taped spot on a deck below aired. You quickly filed away the aired spot and threaded another one into position to have it ready when the first one was finished. If you had a bunch of spots to run, you had to have flying fingers to get ‘em all on the air in the two or three minutes allotted. Especially with a Magnecorder PT6 which had all sorts of rollers and wheels around which the tape was threaded.

During the fall of 1964 the station purchased two new Spotmaster tape players, which made life a ton easier. Each commercial was recorded onto an enclosed tape cartridge, which was inserted into the machine, played, then retrieved and filed. No more threading and fumbling. This was the ‘grandfather’ of the eight-track tape, which became popular for music use in the late 60s and especially ‘70s.

The cassette also came into play around this time, but it was mostly for consumer use. Some stations used them for music, but many still programmed the ‘45s and 33s. When we had our record store (1978 to 1983) we sold all three formats: cassette, eight-track and records. Cassette sales began to overtake eight-tracks because they were more reliable and nicely compact. (Remember your cassette-based Sony Walkman?)

In late ’82 the CD appeared. It had superior sound quality and you didn’t have to mess with tape snarls. Still, LPS and 45s hung on well into the ‘90s. Vinyl is still around, but it’s strictly a niche market.

The CD had a great run, used heavily by broadcasters and the public until 2010 or so, when digital downloading became the dominant way of getting your music. The tiny recorders/players used ‘bits’ of information downloaded in a flash from the internet and had no moving parts to worry about. CDs are still very popular, though.

Yeah, we have come a long way. Be that as it may, our old crank-up Edison at least threw in a workout as a bonus when you wanted to play a tune.

You’ve been working hard on the trivia. Terry got ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ by Pink Floyd in response to the ‘masonry’ question. Good research! Eldon thought of ’16 Tons’ by Ernie Ford.

Roger correctly identified the Corvette and the AMC AMX as the only two two-seater sports cars made in the US during the ‘60s. Josie guessed the T-Bird.

Edith answered the question about the NYC event that’s become a national TV ‘event’ on the 4th of July: Nathan’s Hotdog Eating contest. One h-dog is great, 71 not so much.

Eldon got the BCC/Rosewood connection: yes, the BCC School of Cosmetology was in the upper story of that building some years ago. Part of the nursing program may have been in there, too; not sure about that.

One question remains: what ‘50s Presidential candidate’s grandfather was a VP under a late 19th century President?

New Ones! (And I don’t know the answer to this question; maybe you do.) What was in the upper story of the stately old building on the SW corner of Lakin and Main? Blake’s Menswear used to be on the main floor.

This guy, who went on to big things on his own later, was almost considered one of the Beatles in the late ‘60s.

This creature’s closest ‘kin’ are sloths and anteaters. What is it?

The not-so-famous brother of a famous star was in this hit movie 50 years ago this month. Who is he?

