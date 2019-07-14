Great Bend looking into spraying again for mosquitoes

The City of Great Bend is still planning on evaluating the mosquito population this week to determine if another spraying will occur. The department has sprayed on five separate occasions already this summer.

The Public Works department noted they are strongly looking at spraying for mosquitoes again this Thursday, July 18. That might we welcomed news following the announcement last week from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that unprecedented numbers of mosquitoes have been logged in Barton County. KDHE set traps throughout several counties in Kansas to monitor the insects’ population numbers following the recent floods.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says it would be nice to know where the studied traps are located within the county.

“The best thing to do is prevention at the beginning,” Schneider said. “We can’t eradicate all the grown mosquitoes right now, but we can reduce the larvae replicating sites.”

The rise in Culex species mosquitoes comes with an extra potential scare, as the species is the most common to transmit West Nile virus in Kansas. Schneider encourages residents to empty standing water from tarps, old tires, and buckets.

View more protective steps at the KDHE website.