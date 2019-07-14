Emergency crews rescue two more from a Kansas river

RENO COUNTY — Emergency crews rescued two more from the Arkansas River after they were displaced from their kayaks Saturday.

The pair entered the water at the 4th Street bridge, according to a media release from the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Approximately a half mile down, some tree debris in the river was present. The kayakers became dislodged from their kayaks. One of the individuals was able to grasp an overhead branch and return to the bank. The other was able to hold onto the branch until Engine 5 crew members made contact assist the individual to the bank.

Meanwhile, Boat 3 was deployed and entered the Arkansas River to assist the rescued kayakers back to their vehicle due to difficult terrain. HFD was assisted by Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Both citizens were wearing life jackets. The Hutchinson Fire department remind all those entering bodies of water to wear life jackets as “Saturday’s incident had the potential for a negative outcome.” On July 7, Hutchinson fire crews rescued 3 from the Arkansas river after they were displaced from their tubes.