Bat Cats pound Dawgs 14-4

The Cheney Diamond Dawgs are going to win the Sunflower Collegiate League West Division but the Great Bend Bat Cats sent a message Saturday night that the post season might be a different story. Daunte Freeman had four hits including a home run and drove home five runs in the Bats 14-4 victory at Al Burns Field.

Great Bend sprinted to a 7-1 lead after four innings, then put the game away with a four run seventh to take a 13-4 lead before ending the game early with a single run in the eighth.

Conrad Hansel pitched five innings to earn the victory.

The Bat Cats improved to 20-10 in the SCL West while Cheney falls to 26-5. The two teams meet again Sunday in Cheney.