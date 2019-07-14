Barton nursing receives high pass rates on National Council Licensure Examinations

BUSINESS NEWS



Story and Photo by Joe Vinduska

Nursing students that graduate from a nursing program are required to take an exam to receive their actual nursing license through the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and Barton’s nursing program produced very high marks this year.

The exams are broken out into the NCLEX-PN Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and the NCLEX-RN for Registered Nurses (RN). The 2019 Barton graduates had a 100% pass rate for the NCLEX-PN, which is the third year in a row they’ve accomplished 100% and the graduates who took the NCLEX-RN had a 92.3% pass rate.

“I am so very proud of the Nursing faculty and our Nursing students for all of their hard work and this is definitely something to make us Barton Proud,” said Executive Director of Nursing and Healthcare Dr. Kathy Kottas of the accomplishments.

A nursing license gives an individual the permission to practice nursing, granted by the Kansas State Board of Nursing where they met the requirements.

For more information about the nursing program at Barton, please contact Kottas at kottask@bartonccc.ed or (620) 792-9355.