Applicant Briefing for Public Assistance Scheduled

An Applicant Briefing for Public Assistance for the Federal Disaster Declaration that Barton County was a part of, has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main Street, Room 101 in Great Bend.

The Public Assistance program is available to help pay for restoration of public infrastructure and related damages caused by the heavy rains and severe weather that began on April 28, 2019 in the state of Kansas. This federal funding will now be available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities and infrastructure.

Possible applicants for public assistance include cities, townships, school districts and certain private nonprofit organizations. Applicants must complete a written request for the funding.

Public assistance is available to support the recovery from major disasters by providing grant assistance for debris removal, live-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

An Individual Assistance program is not currently available for residents.

Individuals may contact Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, at 620-793-1919 or by email at emermgnt@bartoncounty.org for more information concerning the meeting.