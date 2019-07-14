10 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Multiple county agencies responded to a mass carbon monoxide event resulting from a vehicle problem Sunday in McPherson, according to a McPherson Fire Department Chief TJ Wyssmann.

Multiple patients being transported by several agencies to area hospitals.

At approximately 3:30p.m., McPherson Fire received a call for service to 2203 E Kansas in McPherson for a Carbon Monoxide Incident with ten victims.

First arriving crews found a Church group traveling back to Oklahoma City inside the Burger King. Ten male patients were showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Additional EMS crews were requested from throughout the County and surrounding Counties. All ten patients were treated and transported to Via Christi in Wichita.

It is believed that the vehicle, which the group was utilizing for transportation, had developed a mechanical issue in which carbon monoxide enter the vehicle cabin area.

The following agencies were involved in mitigating the incident: McPherson Fire Department, McPherson EMS, McPherson Police Department, Moundridge EMS, Canton EMS, Hesston EMS and Reno County EMS, McPherson County 911, Harvey County 911, Reno County 911