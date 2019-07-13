Tickets available for United Way kickoff event in Great Bend Aug. 17

Press release from United Way of Central Kansas…

A stand-up comedian in Great Bend? That’s right! Cyrus Steele, one of Atlanta, Georgia’s top comics and master impressionist, imitating everyone from Seinfeld, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, will be performing in Great Bend on August 17. Steele has also been a part of HBO’s Comedy Wings competition and America’s Got Talent.

Want to see the show? Then “Join Our Camp” for the United Way of Central Kansas Kickoff event. Tickets are $50 per person or buy a table for $400. The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour and a chance to bid on Silent Auction items followed by a delicious campfire dinner. Steele will take the stage and start the laughs following dinner. But you won’t want to leave right after the show. UWCK will have select items available for bidding, including the coveted Head Table for next year’s event.

Get your tickets today by visiting www.uwck.org/kickoff or call us at 620-792-2403 to get your seat reserved. Tickets are limited and we hope to see you there.

Proceeds from this event benefit 22 local non-profit agencies as well as numerous Community Impact Programs that UWCK provides to Barton & Pawnee counties. With 99% of the funds raised staying local, and all decisions being made by our local Board of Directors, you can rest assured that your donation is being put to good use.

It takes just one person to make a difference. Join Our Camp and BE THE ONE to change someone’s life today.