Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Martin Maldonado and Jorge Soler hit late homers and Whit Merrifield scored on a wild pitch as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5. Bubba Starling was hitless in his long-awaited major league debut for Kansas City, and the Royals lost starter Danny Duffy to a bruised pitching hand.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Lamb and Ketel Marte homered, Robbie Ray allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. Ray struck out eight and walked two as the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight. He won back-to-back road starts for the first time since May 3-8 and improved to 9-0 when starting on six-plus days of rest dating back to 2015.Ray also improved to 2-1 with a 1.41 ERA in four career starts at Busch Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bubba Starling has finally reached his goal of getting to the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals. The three-sport star from nearby Gardner, Kansas, was taken by the Royals in the first round of the 2011 draft. While many people in his hometown expected him to be patrolling the outfield and hitting home runs for the big-league club very quickly, it took 7 1/2 seasons in the minor league system before he was called up and inserted in the starting lineup against the Detroit Tigers.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright was scratched his schedule start against Arizona due to back spasms. Daniel Ponce de Leon replaced the 37-year-old right-hander. A three-time All-Star, Wainwright is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA in 16 starts this season. The Cardinals did not put him on the injured list, and manager Mike Shildt said he could make his next start as early as Sunday.

National Headlines

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. Vegas, the three-time PGA tour winner from Venezuela, had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run. Andrew Landry was second after his second 65.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on No. 2 Roger Federer in tomorrow’s Wimbledon men’s final. Djokovic was a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner against No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’) before Federer outlasted third seed Rafael Nadal, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic is 25-22 versus Federer and has beaten him four straight times since losing in the 2015 ATP Finals in London.

DALLAS (AP) _ The Dallas Mavericks have officially re-signed Kristaps Porzingis to a five-year, $158 million package. The 7-foot-3 All-Star selection hasn’t played a game for them since being acquired from the Knicks in a big deal before the trade deadline last season. Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee 17 months ago. The fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft has averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over three seasons.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Carolina Hurricanes and free agent center Ryan Dzingel have agreed on a two-year, $6.75 million contract. The 27-year-old split last season between Ottawa and Columbus, and had career highs with 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points. Traded to the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, he provided just four goals and 12 points in 21 games before collecting just one point in nine playoff games.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) _ Daniel Suarez led a front-row sweep for Stewart-Haas Racing in provisional qualifying at Kentucky Speedway. The field will not be finalized until cars pass inspection prior to tonight’s race. Suarez turned a lap at 184.590 mph to bump teammate Aric Almirola and nab the top starting spot. If it stands after inspection, it will be Suarez’s second pole in 91 career starts.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 8 L-A Dodgers 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 0

Final Tampa Bay 16 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3

Final Texas 9 Houston 8

Final Kansas City 8 Detroit 5

Final L-A Angels 13 Seattle 0

Final Oakland 5 Chi White Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 4

Final San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 7, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 4 St. Louis 2

Final Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2

Final Atlanta 5 San Diego 3