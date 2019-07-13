Romero and Bloomer lead Bat Bats past Mulvane 6-4

The Great Bend Bat Cats rallied from a 4-1 deficit Friday night to beat the Mulvane Patriots 6-4 in a Sunflower Collegiate League game at Mulvane.

After getting rained out in two previous attempts to play the game in Mulvane, the weather finally cooperated and the home team wasted little time in jumping to the early lead. Mulvane scored single runs in both the fist and second innings. After Great Bend made it a 2-1 game with a single run in the fourth, the Patriots increased their lead to 4-1 with a pair of runs the fifth. That would be all the runs they would score.

The Bat Cats made it a 4-3 game with a pair of runs in the sixth, then took the lead for good with a three run seventh.

Hunter Romero led the Cats with three RBI’s while Chandler Bloomer plated a pair. Will Mossa picked up the win in relief with Easton Young pitching one inning to get the save.

Saturday and Sunday Great Bend faces SCL West leader Cheney, Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Al Burns Field and then Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cheney.