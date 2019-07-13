Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

July 15, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. The Monday, July 8, 2019, Regular Meeting, minutes are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. COUNTY ATTORNEY: Departmental Update:

-Levi Morris, County Attorney, will provide a departmental update.

C. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Memorial Parks Advisory Committee:

-The Memorial Parks Advisory Committee is charged with advising and assisting the

Commission regarding the care and maintenance of the Barton County Owned and Operated

Memorial Parks and Cemetery. With not less than five, nor more than seven members, there are

two positions open, terming in July, 2022. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will

provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Commissioners may attend the South Homestead Township meeting Wednesday, July 17,

2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Roadway Inn, 57 West K-4 Highway, Hoisington, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Chamber Update – Jan Peters, Great

Bend Chamber of Commerce

10:00 a.m. – 2018 Audit Report review – Melissa Ille, Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball

10:30 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

11:00 a.m. – Road Sealing, City of Claflin – Richard Hays, City of Claflin, and Darren Williams,

County Works Director

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department staff are scheduled for July 18, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.