KBI: Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing McPherson woman

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The McPherson Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing McPherson woman.

The whereabouts of Sharoll Joy Schoen, 65, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Sharoll was last seen on July 11, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m. leaving the VFW, 120 S. Taft St, in McPherson, Ks.

Sharoll is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sharoll has grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt, and glasses. Sharoll is prescribed medication, which she is required to take, and she does not have with her. Please see attached photograph.

If located, please contact the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.