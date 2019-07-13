Kansas man dies in Wyoming highway construction zone crash

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man has been killed after his pickup truck rolled over in a construction zone on a Wyoming interstate.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 38-year-old Christopher Otto of Mound City, Kansas.

The patrol said in a press release that Otto’s Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins Thursday night when it exited the highway at a construction zone crossover and overturned.

Otto was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Fatigue, speed and inattention were being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

The death marks the 85th fataility on Wyoming roads so far in 2019, an increase over the past three years.