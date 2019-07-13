Barton Foundation’s Big Benefit Auction tickets on sale July 15

BUSINESS NEWS

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 41st Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Reflections – Through the Years,” are available July 15-Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 24. Tickets are $45 each or $360 per table of eight. No tickets will be sold at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m. The live auction will begin promptly at 8 p.m. This year’s auction is underwritten by Advanced Therapy & Sports Medicine, UMB Wealth Management, Nex-Tech, ILS and Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC.

The Big Benefit Auction is the most successful and longest-running fundraiser for the Barton Foundation. The money raised from the event supports academic scholarships, along with enhancements to programs and facilities to directly impact the learning experience of Barton students.

Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, said she is excited about this year’s theme.

“This next year will be an exciting one for our entire Barton family as we celebrate 50 years of delivering excellence in education,” she said. “For 41 of those 50 years, the Barton Community College Foundation has assisted students with scholarship opportunities provided by funds raised through the foundation’s efforts. The world is a looking glass – reflecting back to us the accomplishments and ever-changing sum of our deeds, actions and relationships. This year as we gather for the 41st Annual Big Benefit Auction, I hope you will join us as we celebrate “Reflections – Through the Years”. We will see in that reflection 41 years of good deeds – donations and generosity; 41 years of actions – participation at this special event; and lastly, 41 years of relationships – friends, partners and colleagues joining together for a great and noble cause. At the end of the evening I know you will reflect back on an evening of fun, food, fellowship and be glad you came.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Barton Foundation office at (620) 792-9306 or by sending an email to mccormickd@bartonccc.edu.