After 30 years, Bowers is back on the City Council

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Barry Bowers is familiar with the Great Bend City Council after serving two terms prior to being appointed to fill an open spot two weeks ago. Those two previous terms were in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Fast forward nearly 30 years later, and Bowers is back on the eight-member board. Bowers is hoping some of that aged familiarity will help.

“I’m hoping that some of that background and business expertise that I can offer and been exposed to can help,” Bowers said. “I just want to make sure things keeping moving forward in a good direction.”

Bowers was chosen by a committee and voted in by the council on July 1st to fill the remaining term of Chad Somers, who resigned the Ward 2 position towards the end of May. Bowers says he thought about possibly running for a council spot for the past few years, but wanted to make sure he had enough time to dedicate to the position.

“I’ve always tried to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in the city,” said Bowers. “City staff has inundated me in the last week or so with minutes, reports, and things that have been going on.”

Bowers’ term will be up for reelection in 2020. The former Great Bend High School graduate was sworn into office on July 2 and participated in the council’s budget work session July 8, but the meeting on July 15 will be his first official meeting.

“It’s been a little bit of a crash course with lots of reading and listening,” Bowers added.