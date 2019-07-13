2-year-old crawls through dog door, dies after falling into pool at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the accidental death of a 2-year-old boy.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a home in the 2200 block of south Linden in Wichita for a drowning call, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy who had been pulled from a swimming pool and was unresponsive. The boy succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to Davidson.

The investigation revealed the boy and his parents were temporally staying at the home for the residents. The boy crawled through a dog-door and fell into the pool. The boy was found by his father who pulled him out of the pool and began live saving techniques.

Police released no additional details Saturday.