Wheatland Electric Sharing Success Fund awards Child Abuse Prevention Education $1,000

BUSINESS NEWS

Wheatland Electric, Inc. Thursday announced that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to Child Abuse Prevention Education (CAPE).

Founded in 1984 to address the needs of children in Great Bend, CAPE’s primary goal is to aid in the reduction of child abuse through education, increased public awareness, advocacy, program development & collaboration, and to serve as a resource to all communities served by the organization.

During the 2018-2019 school year, almost 3,000 preschool through sixth grade students and over 350 adults heard CAPE’s message and learned about physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as

well as neglect. Last year alone, after attending CAPE’s program, 20 students reported abuse to a school official. CAPE plans to use the Sharing Success Fund grant money to expand their programming into other attendance centers in this area, while continuing to serve all Great Bend public and private schools.

The Scott Community Foundation began formally accepting applications for grants from the Wheatland Electric Sharing Success Fund from non-profit organizations on December 1, 2012. Wheatland Electric and CoBank have each contributed $7,500 this year to the fund and $5,000 in years past. The program will continue to run until the funds are exhausted. Non-profit groups

interested in receiving funding from the Wheatland Electric Sharing Success Fund should contact the Scott Community Foundation at 620-872-3790 for further details.

Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc., a member owned distribution cooperative headquartered in Scott City, was established in 1948 as a distribution and power cooperative, in the state of

Kansas. Today, Wheatland Electric serves more than 33,000 electric meters in 19 different counties and maintains over 4,000 miles of distribution power lines across Western and South Central Kansas.