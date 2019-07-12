U.S. Marshals help find Kan. drive-by murder suspect in Texas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have made an arrest.

Just after 8:30p.m. April 1, police responded to a drive-by shooting call in the 1200 Block of North Minnesota, according to officer Charley Davidson. A citizen contact police after hearing gunshots in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located Marquez Hutton, 23, of Wichita, outside a residence with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to Davidson.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s service, authorities located Malcolm Norris, 27, Valley Center, at a residence in Texas. He was arrested, extradited back to Kansas and is being held on requested charges of first-degree murder and a bond of $250,000, according to online booking records.