Sunflower Diversified participates in statewide artwork event

Clients and staff members at Sunflower Diversified Services are taking the opportunity to express themselves by creating artwork for a special occasion. The individual creations will be submitted to the “Call for Artwork” in connection with the annual InterHab Power Up! Summit Oct. 16-18 at Wichita.

InterHab is the Topeka-based, statewide organization that advocates for people with intellectual disabilities and delays.

“We are booting up for our Beautiful Minds Art Studio that will be available to the people we serve at Sunflower,” said Amanda Urban, director of adult services. “It will be a great venue for clients of all ages to express themselves through artwork.”

Urban noted that the art studio may be especially attractive to clients who are nearing or at retirement age.

“Creating artwork is a stimulating and fun way to spend some leisure time,” Urban explained. “Having the opportunity to express themselves artistically can be a new beginning for some folks.

“Everyone here is looking forward to the InterHab contest, as well as the opening of our local studio in the near future.”

Sunflower is supplying the paints, brushes and other supplies for InterHab projects and will submit the works of art by the July 19 deadline. Categories for the art submissions by clients are photography; three-dimensional works; general art; and children’s art for those under 18. The youngsters, age 3 and older, receive support from Sunflower case managers. Staff members may submit to the three categories for adults.

The winning selections will be used to honor recipients of the Annual InterHab Awards who go the extra mile to serve their clients. Categories include Outstanding Volunteer, Achievement in the Workplace, Outstanding Personal Growth, Kansas Inclusive Communities, Outstanding Service Achievement, Outstanding Youth, and Inspirational Family or Guardian.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.