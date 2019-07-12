Saturday Night Fever costume contest at the Barton County Fair

Press release from the Barton County Fair Association…

Do you still know how to Boogie Woogie from the 80’s? Have you found pictures of mom and dad in their day? How about sitting back and listening to the sounds of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers? Then Saturday, July 13 at the Barton County Fair is just what you have been waiting for.

Between the two bands during intermission we will have an 80s Costume Contest that will be decided by the applause of the crowd. 20 prizes will be awarded to the best dressed. This is a fun night for the whole family and you will get to hear some great music from Petty Thief KC, a tribute to Tom Petty and Boogie Wonderland, a tribute to the era of Disco. We are excited to have teamed up with the city of Great Bend to bring you this fun addition to the fair.

So dust off those dancing shoes because we want to boogie with you, Saturday night at the Barton County Fair.

The Barton County Fair is July 10-14 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. View the event schedule at bartoncountyfair.com.