Police: Kan. man jailed for alleged home invasion, sex assault

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion sex crime and have made an arrest.

Just after 2a.m. June 16, a suspect later identified as 23-year-old Marquel L. Johnson entered, without permission, the apartment of a 64-year-old woman in the 9200 Block of East Harry in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Johnson allegedly exposed his genitals and touched her in appropriately, according to Wheeler.

On Thursday, police arrested Johnson for trespassing and for a warrant in connection with the alleged behavior.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond for Aggravated Sexual Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, according to online booking records.