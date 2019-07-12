Police find 75-pounds of meth during Kansas traffic stop

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Thursday, an officer from the Bonner Springs Police Department’s Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70, according to a media release.

During the investigation, the officer discovered that the vehicle was carrying a substantial amount of Methamphetamine. Officers from the Bonner Springs Police Department’s Community Action Team and Investigations Bureau were called to assist. They located more Methamphetamine within the vehicle.

Authorities arrested the driver and seized 75 pounds of Methamphetamine. They did not release the suspect’s name or all the possible charges.