Online enrollment provides convenience for parents

Mid-July marks the peak of the summer travel season, and it also marks the final stretch of summer vacation with school scheduled to resume on August 19 for Great Bend Public Schools. In preparation for the back-to-school season, USD 428 will launch online enrollment on July 17.

“This is a great convenience for our parents,” said Khris Thexton, USD 428 superintendent.

“Online enrollment also ensures that our students’ information is up to date, accurate, and readily available to our building and district administrators.”

For students who are either returning or preregistered in USD 428, online enrollment is required. Parents/guardians can simply login to their “Family Access” portal on the USD 428 website to complete the 2019-2020 enrollment process. New students, or those needing assistance or access to a computer, are asked to enroll in-person at their attendance center in August.

New in 2019, to further streamline the online enrollment process, credit card processing fees will be waived for all transactions. Check and cash will also be accepted at the school buildings.

“Each year we look to see how we can make the online enrollment process easier for our families,” said Thexton. “Removing the small transaction fee removes an inconvenience and will hopefully

encourage parents and guardians to take care of everything in one-stop.”

Elementary enrollment will be held August 6 from 1-7 p.m., and on August 7 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at all five neighborhood elementary buildings. Great Bend Middle School and Great Bend High School will host enrollment on August 6 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and August 7 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the specific attendance centers, or to the USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500. More information can also be found at www.GreatBendSchools.net.