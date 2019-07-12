Kansas man held on $100K bond for alleged child sex crimes

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Peter Palmeri, 52, St. Marys, on Tuesday on requested charges that include 2 counts of Rape, 6 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, 1 Count of Aggravated Kidnapping and 1 count of Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

Palmeri made an initial court appearance Wednesday and remains jailed in Pottawatomie County on a $100,000 bond, according to the Pottawatomie County Attorney’s office. He is expected back in court July 22.