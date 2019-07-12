Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list with a strained right thumb and activated infielder Matt Carpenter as part of a series of roster moves Thursday. They also brought left-hander Chasen Shreve back from Triple-A Memphis, optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis, and transferred pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL in a roster update ahead of their weekend series against Arizona beginning Friday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are bringing Bubba Starling to the majors, culminating a journey that took eight years in the minors for the hometown hero and former first-round draft pick. Starling will join the Royals for the opener of their series against Detroit on Friday night. The Royals will make a corresponding roster move Friday.

WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor will have a top SEC guard as a graduate transfer for the second year in a row with the addition of Te’a Cooper from South Carolina. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey intends for Cooper to switch to point guard. That is what Chloe Jackson did last season for Baylor after leaving LSU and becoming the most outstanding player of the women’s NCAA Final Four. Jackson was the first grad transfer to play for Baylor.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in a shakeup of top point guards. The person adds that the Thunder also get first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons. Westbrook and and Rockets guard James Harden were Thunder teammates, part of a team along with Kevin Durant that went to the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ In Thursday’s lone major league game, Lance Lynn combined with two relievers on a seven-hitter as the Texas Rangers blanked the AL West-leading Houston Astros, 5-0. Lynn struck out 11 while scattering six hits over seven innings to improve to 12-4, moving him past Lucas Giolito of the White Sox for the most wins in the majors. Rougned Odor capped the Rangers’ four-run first with a two-run double.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ It will be Serena Williams against seventh seed Simona Halep in the women’s final Saturday at Wimbledon. Williams is one match victory away from her eighth Wimbledon singles title and 24th Grand Slam crown following today’s 6-1, 6-2 rout of Barbora Strycova. Halep also cruised in her semifinal match by dropping just four games in a 6-1, 6-3 victory over eighth seed Elina Svitolina.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Roberto Diaz shot a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic. Playing in the final group of the day off the first tee, Diaz birdied four of the first holes, eagled the par-5 10th and birdied three of the last five in the bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. The 32-year-old Mexican player is winless on the PGA Tour.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 5 Houston 0