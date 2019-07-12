Cop Shop (7/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:41 p.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. Handled by KHP.

Fight

At 10:37 p.m. a fire was reported at 9810 B-29 Way.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/11)

Criminal Damage

At 9:09 a.m. a report of a 1999 Chevy Silverado being keyed was made at 2713 Gano Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:16 a.m. an officer arrested a juvenile on a Reno County warrant at 1508 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 12:06 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 801 Heizer Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:41 p.m. an officer arrested Cash Roda at 1806 12th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 1:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1921 Madison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:26 p.m. an officer arrested Fred McNett at 1806 12th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:53 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5839 16th Street Ter B49.

Theft

At 3:35 p.m. a theft was reported at 4701 10th Street involving a disabled vehicle.

At 7:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 820 Odell Street.