Dateline – Ellinwood

Carol “LaVon” Glenn, 78, died July 11, 2019, at her home in Ellinwood. She was born June 24, 1941, in St. John, Kansas.

On August 11, 1958, she married John O. Glenn, in Ellinwood. He survives.

A longtime Ellinwood resident, LaVon was a LPN working for both Home Health and Woodhaven Care Center.

LaVon was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Ellinwood.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John O. Glenn, of the home; and children, Kirk Glenn and wife Debbie of Sterling, Rena Mooney and husband Mike of Bushton, Ruth Kaiser and husband Jon of Ellinwood, John Otis Glenn, III of Great Bend, and Crystal Glenn of Macksville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Ida Walters, daughter, Michelle Bigger and two brothers, Jerry and Wayne Smith.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or the Ellinwood EMS in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.