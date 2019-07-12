Bat Cats split with Wichita Sluggers

The Great Bend Bat Cats split their Sunflower Collegiate League double header with the Wichita Sluggers Thursday night at Al Burns Field.

The Sluggers took game one 7-3 after scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Bat Cats had taken a 3-1 lead after scoring three times in the fifth but did not score again.

Great Bend rolled to a 10-0 victory in game two in seven innings. The Bat Cats put the game away by scoring five times in the fourth and three more times in the fifth inning. Chase Gibson led the offense with 4 rbi’s while Zach Curry pitched six innings of two hit ball, striking out nine and walking only one batter.

The Bat Cats continue their busy week with a trip to Mulvane tonight to face the Patriots in a game that has already been postponed twice due to rain. Saturday and Sunday Great Bend faces SCL West leader Cheney, Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Al Burns Field and then Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cheney.