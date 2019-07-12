Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/11)

BOOKED: Andrea Jennings of Great Bend on a BTDC case for DUI, obstruction with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Billy Thompson on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bond in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bradley Ehster of Hoisington on BTDC case for flee and elude, DUI, obstruction, ITOL, expired tag, duty to report accident, no proof of insurance, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Garrett Mooney of Macksville on RNDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Kashe Roda of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Frederick McNett on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Chelsea Purcell on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Andrea Jennings of Great Bend on BTDC case after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt of court, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Roger Flowers of Hutchinson on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired tag. Granted OR bond amount of $10,000 through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Matthew Harris on BTDC warrant for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, granted OR amount of $20,000 through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Garrett Mooney of Macksville on RNDC warrant for probation violation, released to Reno County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: Debra Holder on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, bond reinstated through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Tami Ravenstein on BCDC warrant.

RELEASED: Jessie Thurman of Lyons on a BTDC warrant for non-residential burglary, theft, granted $20,000 bond through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Freddy Miller on case for violating offender registration and flee or elude LEO after receiving $45,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Dakota Payne of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant after receiving a $20,000 OR. BCDC warrant for residential burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, firearm theft, after receiving a $50,000 OR from Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Billy Thompson Jr. on BTDC case for criminal threat after posting $5,000 bond.