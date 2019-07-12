United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” coming back July 31

Press release from United Way of Central Kansas…

It’s that time of year again to Stuff the Bus! Items will be collected at both Great Bend Dillons locations and at Walmart. Locations will feature a USD 428 school bus to load with items and generous volunteers who will brave the heat to hand out flyers and collect the items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31.

Last year, nearly 1,000 items were donated to Stuff the Bus with events across Barton and Pawnee counties.

These items include school supplies to stock backpacks for students in need, items for the non-food pantry at Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, toiletry supplies for Family Crisis Center, as well as supplies for the individual agencies to use throughout the year to help keep expenses down.

New this year, school supplies donated will not only support local backpack programs, but also be distributed to the school districts to have additional supplies on hand throughout the year.

If you would like to help Stuff the Bus, come out and see the volunteers on July 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at either Dillons location or at Walmart. We also encourage businesses to collect items beforehand and deliver them the day of the event for a photo op with our amazing volunteers.

For more information, follow United Way of Central Kansas on Facebook, check out our website, www.uwck.org, or give us a call at 620-792-2403.