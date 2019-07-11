UPDATE: Salina gas stations seized by state for nonpayment of taxes

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Thursday

TOPEKA – Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue accompanied by the Saline Sheriff Department executed tax warrants and closed Rod’s Convenience Stores for nonpayment of Retailers Sales Tax totaling $49,540.23.

The warrants were filed in Saline County. The businesses affected are located at 1717 W Crawford St, 1401 S Santa Fe Ave, 1339 N 9th, 220 W Magnolia Rd, 1619 W Magnolia Rd, 2140 W Crawford St, 680 S Phillips Ave, Salina KS.

The owner of the business has until Monday, July 15th to enter into a mutual arrangement otherwise the businesses will be closed permanently.

It is KDOR’s policy and practice to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

—————————————–

SALINA — Rod’s locations in Salina have been seized by the State of Kansas for nonpayment of taxes, according to signs from the Kansas Department of Revenue that were taped on doors and gas pumps.